Odell Beckham reportedly missed flight for kids event because he was at Coachella

If you were hoping for Odell Beckham to follow up his awkward end-of-season boat trip -- a trip the Giants wide receiver eventually admitted created a distraction for the team -- by really buckling down and not drawing attention to himself, well, you are not in luck.

Beckham drew a headline from the New York Post on Tuesday that will surely become a HOT SPORTS SHOUTING ITEM for the next few days because he reportedly created a hassle at a team-related sponsored kids event because he was hanging out at Coachella.

According to Mark Cannizzaro of the Post, Beckham showed up an hour and a half late for a kids football clinic at MetLife Stadium on Monday. He spent a "minimal time there before whisking himself into a shiny black SUV waiting like he was some sort of diva rock star trying to avoid his adoring masses."

As one would imagine, the story only gets kinder to Beckham from there:

It's the fact that — according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity — Beckham was late because he missed his red-eye flight Sunday out of California, where he was attending the Coachella Music Festival, forcing the sponsor of the event, Dunkin' Donuts, to scramble to arrange another flight for him on Monday.

If this is another receiver, in another town just being late for something, this probably doesn't get the "burn it all to the ground" treatment. This is the nature of the New York tabloids (Tuesday's Post front cover mocked Carmelo Anthony for getting divorced, so that's great).

The Post reports that the event was supposed to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. but that Beckham showed up at 7 p.m. and was on the move in an SUV by 8:15 p.m.

None of that really resonates with the hopeful picture that GM Jerry Reese painted at the end of last season, when he said he hoped Beckham would mature this offseason .

"We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives," Reese said. "I think it's time for him to do that. He's been here for three years now. He's a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field, but the things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible for those things. We'll talk through it and I believe -- I know -- he's a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he'll accept that responsibility."

We as a sports-watching society (and particular the media) spent way too much time talking about the boat trip. The Giants didn't lose in the playoffs because some guys went to Miami before a playoff game. They might have been distracted by the circus that came from it, but they didn't physically play worse in Green Bay because they spent time in Miami the week before.

Beckham has been fiery on the field to the point of danger , he has a weird infatuation with kicking nets , he has drawn plenty of fines and he has punched a hole in a wall after a playoff loss. .

The uber-talented wideout doesn't get a fair shake most of the time. But you take all of the things he does in totality and there's sort of a problem out there with the way he comports himself. The word "distraction" has been used more than once in connection with Beckham.

Being late for an event isn't the end of the world, but if the Giants were hoping for Beckham to get off to a great start this offseason, showing up late because he was hanging out at a music festival isn't ideal. The optics aren't great in a city where optics are often everything.