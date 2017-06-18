Odell Beckham says he has never been more ready for a season after skipping OTAs

If Odell Beckham has a huge season in 2017, don't be surprised if every star player in the NFL starts skipping voluntary offseason workouts. The Giants wide receiver, who skipped out on the team's OTA sessions this year, doesn't seem to think the missed workouts are going to have any negative affect on the way he plays in 2017.

As a matter of fact, Beckham said he's actually more prepared for the 2017 season than he was for any of his first three seasons in the NFL when he did attend New York's OTAs.

"I think this might be the most [I've been ready] in my lifetime," Beckham said, via ESPN.com. "In every which way, I just feel it there. ... I've really been training, and to have these next six weeks to get another opportunity to train, it's going to be great."

Odell Beckham is ready for the 2017 season to start. USATSI

Instead of working out with the Giants, Beckham spent six weeks training in Los Angeles, and he doesn't seem to regret that decision at all. "Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything. I don't think I've been as ready as I am now," Beckham said.

In L.A., Beckham said he was able to take things "one day at a time."

"Take it one day at a time, get better each and every day, that's pretty much it," Beckham said, via NJ.com. "I feel like if you do that, if you win the day every single day, who knows where you'll be at the end."

Beckham definitely looked like he was ready for the season to start when he eventually showed up for mandatory minicamp.

Despite the fact that he's feeling good, Beckham wasn't ready to publicly make any predictions about what kind of numbers he might put up during the 2017 season.

"I guess you have to wait and see," the Giants receiver said.

One other thing we might have to wait and see on is a possible new contract for Beckham. The wide receiver wasn't really in the mood to talk about a possible new deal when he showed up for OTAs last week.

"I leave that in the hands of the man above," Beckham said on Tuesday. "When that time comes that time comes. Right now is really not the time to discuss it. When it comes it will come."

Beckham skipped OTAs because he reportedly wants a new contract, which seems fair. After putting up record-setting numbers for the past three seasons, Beckham is only scheduled to make roughly $1.8 million in base salary for 2017. The problem for Beckham is that the Giants currently have all the leverage when it comes to making a deal because the wide receiver is under contract for two more seasons (2017, 2018).