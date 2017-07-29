Odell Beckham: There are players in the NFL who should make what NBA stars do

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the league's most dynamic players, and it's reasonable to think that his compensation should reflect that.

As it stands, the Giants' wide receiver is set to make $1.8 million in 2017. In terms of average annual salary among wideouts, that ranks 75th (!!!), according to Spotrac.com. By comparison, Antonio Brown earns $17 million a year, on average, followed by A.J. Green ($15 million), Julio Jones ($14.2 million) and Dez Bryant ($14 million).

And while Beckham certainly deserves to make Antonio Brown money, he wants to be the highest paid player in the league, which includes franchise quarterbacks. In related news: Franchise quarterbacks currently occupy the top 15 spots when it comes to annual annual salary, starting with Derek Carr ($25 million) and ending with Ryan Tannehill ($19.3 million).

"It's like the elephant in the room," Beckham said recently of his contract, in a video for Uninterrupted. "And you know you don't want to talk about it, but I've gotten to the point in my life where I'm like, 'No, I'm going to, there's no need to not talk about it.' I believe that I will be, hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest paid, period."

But there's more!

Beckham wants to see the NFL's top stars make what their NBA counterparts do.

"You want to change the game," Beckham said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "You watch people in the NBA, and it's crazy what they get. There are people in the NFL who deserve that. I just to be at the forefront, help push the league, the game that way, because I feel like the players deserve it."

Earlier this month, NFL players were gobsmacked by the $201 million contract Golden State gave to Steph Curry (including $40 million in guaranteed annual salary), though it's worth remembering that the two professional leagues operate under different salary structures because of their respective collective bargaining agreements.

The good news for the Giants is that Beckham won't protest by way of a holdout.

"I don't have time [to hold out]," Beckham said Friday from training camp. "I'm 24 years old. I'm trying to play football until I can't play football anymore. I can't get caught up taking days and not playing."

Beckham will get his contract, and it will likely make him the league's highest-paid receiver. The only question is when it will happen.

"He deserves to be paid," Giants co-owner John Mara said recently, "and we're going to pay him. ... I just don't feel like there is any need to rush into it. But he's going to end up getting paid at some point."

In the meantime, Beckham can live off his $1.8 million salary for 2017 and a shoe deal from Nike that's reportedly worth more than $25 million over five years.