Odell Beckham's ridiculously jacked cousin is now trying out for the WWE

Last year at this time, Terron Beckham was primarily known as Odell Beckham's ridiculously jacked cousin. But in the weeks and months that followed, he tried to blaze his own path to NFL glory despite not playing football beyond high school.

ODB's really really ridiculously jacked cousin Terron Beckham trying out for NFLhttps://t.co/q9FGRgtauRpic.twitter.com/llrXElk0Hq — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 19, 2016

Terron's measureables during his pro day were off the charts -- a 4.47 40-yard dash, 6.89 three-cone drill, 4.28 short shuttle, 44-inch vertical, 11-foot broad jump and 36 reps of 225 pounds on the bench -- but questions remained about his football ability and he went unsigned.

@CBSSports Terron Beckham with 44 reps at the BSN Combine, would have shattered the RB record at the #NFLCombinepic.twitter.com/FV18TNL4fb — The Gridiron Crew (@Gridiron_Crew) February 26, 2016

And now the former trainer and fitness model is trying his hand at professional wrestling. According to WWE.com, Beckham was one of several people to attend a tryout at the WWE Performance Center to take part in three-day camp.

Beckham wasn't the only participant with football ties; Isaiah Stanback, selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2007 draft, played for five NFL teams, including the Giants' team that won Super Bowl XLVI.

Meanwhile, Beckham wasn't the only person related to famous athletes.

Also in attendance were two relatives of former WWE Superstars. Five-foot-eleven Seini Draughn, better known to ring fans as Lei'D Tapa, is the hard-hitting niece of former WWE Superstar The Barbarian, and 24-year-old Lance Anoa'i is the son of Headshrinker Samu and the grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan.

WWE hasn't yet offered Beckham a developmental contract.