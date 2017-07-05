One company claims Dak Prescott used a machine to sign his Cowboys autographs

There were not many more popular players in the NFL last year than Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who rose to prominence as Dallas ripped off win after win en route to the top seed in the NFC. His reputation is pretty impeccable, but it might take a hit from a bit of a mild autograph scandal.

Scandal doesn't feel entirely right, but it might be fair: The gist here, according to a report from Darren Rovell of ESPN, is that Prescott allegedly used a machine to sign a bunch of trading cards.

According to Rovell's report, Steve Grad, the "principal authenticator of Beckett Grading Services," looked at a number of Prescott's signed cards and believed that they were done with an automated signing machine.

"They had a very machine like feel," Grad said. "You could see the starts and stops."

Grad added that he thinks the signatures were created using an "Autopen." According to Dimilic, a company that manufactures Autopens, the machines "provide high quality signature replication." From the website:

The Autopen is the oldest, most commonly used signing machine. It has been used by universities, government agencies, and other institutions for more than 60 years. The Autopen machines provide high quality signature replication with any common pen, pencil, or marker. Their reliability is well established and the simple design combined with our telephone support results in minimum service costs. The basic machine can be used for signing certificates, correspondence, photographs, and posters, almost anything up to 1/4 inch thick. Factory modifications can be incorporated for signing books and sports memorabilia.

Grad added that he has never seen an instance of a modern-day athlete using the Autopen.

"I immediately knew they were Autopen," Grad said. "I've never heard of a modern athlete doing this."

As Rovell notes in his story, it's entirely possible -- and maybe even likely -- that Prescott has no clue that his autograph was being replicated. It's also possible that he's just so precise he signs his name like a machine. The latter seems less likely.

Clearly anyone who purchased a signed card, in this case, would not be thrilled with the result of the purchase being a machine-autographed card. Paying premium dollar for a Dak Prescott signed card means you really like the look of another man's signature, which means that you don't want a machine's signature.

It is highly likely that, should the autographs turn out to be machine made, that Panini or someone from Dak's camp would handle replacing the cards in order to ensure that consumers got what they paid for.