One NFL coach believes 'you can win a Super Bowl with' Carson Wentz as your QB

There were plenty of ups and downs during Carson Wentz’s first season with the Eagles, an unexpected year in terms of it featuring Wentz starting 16 games.

Wentz was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft after the Eagles traded a ton of future capital in a blockbuster trade for the rights to nab him there .

The youngster started out white hot, with the Eagles winning their first three games and Wentz looking like some freakish combination of every single great quarterback ever .

Carson Wentz is the 1st player in NFL history with 100+ attempts, 60+ completions, 5+ TDs & 0 INTs in his 1st 3 career games pic.twitter.com/imU8av5juD — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) September 25, 2016

Then regression reared its ugly head a bit -- in the final 11 games of the season, Wentz threw nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions and people started questioning his mechanics.

#Eagles Wentz doesn't see his mechanics as a problem. #NFL personnel evaluators disagree. Here's 1-yr progression, including 2 INTs Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Ptwg5yKOTn — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 5, 2016

But the consensus that Wentz will be a good quarterback moving forward largely remains. Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly spoke to multiple coaches, GMs, etc., at the NFL owners meetings and “plenty of folks [he] talked to from around the league think the future is still extremely bright” for Wentz.

“You can win a Super Bowl with that kid,” one head coach told Zangaro.

The Eagles are a good position thanks to some savvy navigation by Howie Roseman. They grabbed Wentz, who appears to be the answer for the franchise at the quarterback position, but didn’t completely drain their draft resources in doing so.

Yes, it was expensive to trade for Wentz. But in the process -- and thanks to some luck, spurred by an unfortunate injury to Teddy Bridgewater -- the Eagles were able to recoup a first-round pick by trading Sam Bradford to the Vikings before the 2016 season began.

The net result is a loss of just two draft slots, with Philadelphia getting the No. 14 overall pick from Minnesota and giving the No. 12 overall pick to the Browns. Philly is also sending a third-round pick in the draft, but it feels negligible relative to the acquisition of a quarterback.

If Wentz is the type of guy that you can win a Super Bowl with, giving up what the Eagles gave up to get him looks like a pretty smart move.

