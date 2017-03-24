One NFL owner doesn't see 'much, if any, opposition' to Raiders moving to Las Vegas

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Oakland will be a hot topic at the NFL owners’ meetings next week, with, as first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, a vote expected to happen on whether or not the Raiders will move to Las Vegas .

And there is a very good chance that vote will be approved. As La Canfora noted , this move just being up for a vote means the Raiders are likely calling the moving vans. (“This is going to happen,” a source told La Canfora.)

But there are additional signs the deal is about to be done as well, if you needed more dots to be connected.

For starters, there’s the substantially reduced relocation fee that the NFL is letting the Raiders skate on, which is telling amid issues with the financing of a potential stadium in Las Vegas after Sheldon Adelson dropped out of the process .

And then there’s some quotes from various NFL owners to NFL.com’s Judy Battista. One owner told her he hasn’t been lobbied a lot about the issue, but he thinks “it will pass” and doesn’t see a lot of opposition.

“I think in the end there will be a vote and I think it will pass,” one NFL owner told Battista. “I haven’t had people lobbying me, so I don’t know if [opposition] is out there, but I don’t see it.”

That opposition might not seen because, well, it doesn’t exist, according to another NFL owner.

“The complete lack of any realistic alternative in Oakland is just as big a factor, because nobody really wants to see them move -- you’d really prefer to see them stay in Oakland,” a second NFL owner said. “It just hasn’t worked. I don’t think there is much, if any, opposition.”

There is some logic as to why the owners are OK with this move. As a source told La Canfora, there’s a little bit of people holding their nose and just moving forward.

Additionally, NFL owners seem to think this will raise the Raiders, in terms of how they operate, into a better place. By taking Mark Davis out of Oakland and putting him and the Raiders in a new Vegas stadium, with a team that just won 12 games and is set up to be a contender for the next half decade at a minimum, there’s a good chance to help them into a better spot financially.