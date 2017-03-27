One NFL team voted against the Raiders move to Las Vegas and here's why

All 32 NFL owners rarely agree on anything, and that includes the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas. Although the Raiders received resounding support Monday , the decision to allow them to relocate wasn’t a unanimous one.

After all the votes were tallied at the annual league meeting in Phoenix, the Raiders’ move to Vegas was approved in a 31-1 vote. So who was that owner who voted against the move, and why doesn’t he want to see the Raiders in Las Vegas?

The answer to first part of that question is Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Shortly after the vote was taken Monday, Ross released a statement explaining why he went against the grain. Basically, it sounds like Ross is tired of seeing fans get the short end of the stick.

“My position today was that we as owners and as a league owe it to the fans to do everything we can to stay in the communities that have supported us until all options have been exhausted,” Ross said.

According to NFL.com, it’s also possible that Ross is upset because he contributed $500 million of his own money to refurbish Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Unlike the Raiders, who are getting $750 million from the state of Nevada, the Dolphins didn’t get any public money for their project.

Of course, the upside for Ross is that he’s going to make some serious money off the Raiders’ move even though he voted against it. The Raiders’ relocation fee is expected to be somewhere between $325 million and $375 million, and the best part for Ross is that the fee will be split among the NFL’s 31 other teams.

Hypothetically, if the fee is $350 million, Ross will pocket roughly $11.3 million in the deal. That’s pretty good money to get when you vote against something.

Despite the fact that he voted against the move, Ross still offered a congratulatory message for Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“I want to wish Mark Davis and the Raiders organization the best in Las Vegas,” Ross said.

Moral of the story? When you’re getting $11.3 million out of a deal, always end with a congratulatory message.