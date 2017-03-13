One of Tony Romo's old teammates, now a Bronco, not trying to recruit QB to Denver

Considering all the experience Ronald Leary has working with Tony Romo, one would think the guard, who signed with Denver after playing in Dallas for five years, would be pounding the table for Romo to come join him.

But Leary, who signed a four-year, $35 million deal with Denver in free agency, told reporters that he’s not recruiting Romo. Mainly because he’s not a recruiter.

Instead Leary decided to pump up the two quarterbacks on the roster -- Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian.

“Nah, I’m definitely not a recruiter. I’m not getting caught up in that at all,” Leary said Friday via the Denver Post. “Tony’s a great guy. He was a great teammate with me in Dallas, but I’m in Denver now. We have two great young quarterbacks in Trevor [Siemian] and Paxton [Lynch]. I watched them last year, they’re getting better. They’re young and have bright futures.”

There are a few different ways to read this quote.

One, Leary hates Romo and doesn’t want him in Denver.

Two, Leary doesn’t care about answering Romo questions.

Three, Leary was told by the Broncos he would probably get Romo questions and to simply just deflect to the young quarterbacks as is the team line.

One is pretty unlikely. Two and three? Those two make total sense. Leary stands nothing to gain by talking about bringing Romo to Denver, especially considering Leary isn’t in charge of personnel.

Everyone knows that John Elway is interested in Romo . But the Broncos are playing things close to the vest in order to make sure they don’t give away too much leverage. The Cowboys want something in return for Romo , but if Denver downplays its interest, they probably get a shot at Romo for free once the Cowboys inevitably cut him this offseason .

The Broncos and the Texans have reportedly drawn a “line in the sand” when it comes to dealing for Romo , leaving the Cowboys in a tough spot.

Leary is smart to stay out of it.