One team made 2017 NFL playoffs without ever beating another playoff team

Most of the time when an NFL team makes the playoffs it means it won at least half its games and most of the time at least one of those games was against another playoff team. The Lions did the difficult in 2016, however, because they managed to make the playoffs without actually beating another playoff team.

The numbers crunched by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk should have Detroit fans worried, because their team didn't manage to beat anyone else in the field of 12 and they're about to head out on the road with an injured Matthew Stafford to play against the Seahawks in one of the toughest places to play.

Detroit is an eight-point underdog, and with good reason.

An even deeper dive on their schedule shows that the Lions beefed up on bad opponents. The Lions went 1-6 against teams with a winning record in 2016, beating only the 8-7-1 Redskins. Detroit lost to the Titans, Packers (twice), Texans, Giants and Cowboys.

Detroit did manage to go 3-0 against teams with a .500 record, beating the Colts and Vikings twice.

Their first seven wins of the season were by a single score, and all told eight of their nine wins were by a touchdown or less. The Lions look like a regular-season house of cards headed to Seattle, a team with a banged-up Stafford, the most important running back (Theo Riddick) now on IR and a defense that hasn't been very good.

Detroit is the 32nd-ranked defense according to Football Outsiders DVOA and the 32nd-ranked pass defense as well.

Having said all that, it's possible that Stafford and the Lions summon some magic on Saturday against the Seahawks. They've been involved in a lot of close games and all the statistics in the regular season can be thrown out the window when you talk about a single-elimination tournament.

No one thinks the Lions are winning the Super Bowl, but they could certainly pull off something crazy in Seattle this week. But the odds are stacked against them.