Packers all-time leading rusher Ahman Green arrested, allegedly struck daughter

Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested Sunday night in Ledgeview, Wisconsin, and is facing a criminal complaint for child abuse.

According to a police report obtained and published by Deadspin, Green is accused of striking his 15-year-old daughter, causing a swollen eye and two minor scratches, because she wouldn't do the dishes. Green has been charged with physical abuse of a child-intentionally causing bodily harm (a felony) and disorderly conduct (a misdemeanor).

He faces six years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine for the physical abuse charge. According to ESPN, he is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

According to the police report, the incident began when Green's daughter wouldn't do the dishes. Green's daughter said that he dragged her into the kitchen, and then threw her to the ground and against kitchen cabinets. His daughter said that after he made her put away the dishes, he struck her in the face. According to Green's daughter, her shirt was ripped during the incident. Eventually, she fled the house and called the police from a neighbor's house.

In the report, police spoke with four witnesses, but none said they saw Green strike his daughter. According to the report, Green admitted to police that he had been physical with his daughter.

Green played in the NFL from 1998-2009. He spent two seasons apiece in Seattle and Houston, but is best known for his time with the Packers. He's Green Bay's all-time leading rusher with 8,322 yards in eight seasons and went to four Pro Bowls.

You can read the entire police report at Deadspin.