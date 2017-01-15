Packers at Cowboys game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights
The winner of this NFC divisional-round playoff game advances to play the Falcons in the title game
Much has changed since the last time the Packers and Cowboys faced each other back in Week 6, when Dallas traveled to Lambeau Field and beat Green Bay 30-16. The Packers would lose four of their next five games, and their season appeared to be on the brink. Aaron Rodgers, though, saved them -- with both his motivation (declaring that they'd run the table) and his sparkling play. They're now arguably the hottest team in football as they travel to Dallas for a rematch.
The Cowboys, led by a dominant offensive line and rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, went on to finish with a 13-3 record and earn the NFC's top seed. The winner of today's game will face another pretty hot team, the Atlanta Falcons, in the NFC title game.
Follow along here in our live blog for in-game analysis on every pivotal play, score and highlights.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Cowboys pass on free kick FG attempt
Down eight at the end of the first half, the Cowboys could have tried for three points but...
-
Rodgers carves up Cowboys early
Rodgers has come out of the gates with another hot start
-
WATCH: Falcons owner dances after win
The Falcons are feeling it after flying into the NFC title game
-
Devin Hester says he might retire
One of the best return men in football might be ready to finally call it a career
-
Romo likes Denver, but do they want him?
The Cowboys might be willing to squat on Romo's rights too
-
How to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs
The Steelers are looking to extend their winning streak to nine games against a tough Chiefs...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre