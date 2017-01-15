Packers at Cowboys game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights

The winner of this NFC divisional-round playoff game advances to play the Falcons in the title game

Much has changed since the last time the Packers and Cowboys faced each other back in Week 6, when Dallas traveled to Lambeau Field and beat Green Bay 30-16. The Packers would lose four of their next five games, and their season appeared to be on the brink. Aaron Rodgers, though, saved them -- with both his motivation (declaring that they'd run the table) and his sparkling play. They're now arguably the hottest team in football as they travel to Dallas for a rematch.

The Cowboys, led by a dominant offensive line and rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, went on to finish with a 13-3 record and earn the NFC's top seed. The winner of today's game will face another pretty hot team, the Atlanta Falcons, in the NFC title game.

Follow along here in our live blog for in-game analysis on every pivotal play, score and highlights.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

