Packers at Falcons game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights

All the talk surrounding the NFC Championship Game is about the offenses, specifically the two quarterbacks leading the Packers and Falcons -- Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan. But this one might come down to the defenses, both charged with stopping (or at least limiting) these two high-powered offenses. The winner advances to Super Bowl LI.

Follow along below in our live blog for in-game analysis, including inactives, scores, injuries and highlights.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.