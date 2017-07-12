Packers disclosure shows NFL teams split a record $7.8B in national revenue in 2016

When I grow up, I want to be an NFL owner.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers -- a publicly owned team -- released their annual financial disclosure. In that disclosure, the Packers revealed that they acquired $244 million in their share of the NFL's national revenue in 2016, according to Bloomberg.

The bulk of the NFL's national revenue comes from the league's TV deals. It's split evenly by all 32 teams, which means by multiplying $244 million by 32, we can arrive at the total figure of $7,808,000,000.

Let's state the obvious: That's a ton of money. It also represents an increase in revenue. According to Bloomberg, the Packers reported that they got $222.6 million in national revenue last year.

"We're very fortunate that we've seen the kind of growth that we have, and I feel very confident that we'll continue to see it, at least through the rest of this collective bargaining agreement," Packers president Mark Murphy said on a conference call, per Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, the league's overall revenue is estimated to be $14 billion for 2017. As for the Packers, their total revenue was $441.4 million.

Nobody should be surprised by the amount of money the NFL and its teams are bringing in -- especially with added revenue of relocation fees. But it is noteworthy because it comes at a time when NFL players are becoming increasingly vocal about the state of their contracts. As NBA players have landed monster contracts this summer, NFL players have used social media to point out the disparity in contracts. They want more money.

One example: James Harden just signed a new contract with the Houston Rockets that's worth a reported $228 million. Meanwhile, Derek Carr just signed a new contract with the Oakland Raiders that's worth a reported $125 million. Harden is a better player relative to his peers than Carr, but he's not $100 million better.

Unfortunately for the players, the current CBA won't expire until after the 2020 season. However, it might be tough for players to get what they want, as our Amy Trask -- the former CEO of the Raiders -- recently explained on Twitter: