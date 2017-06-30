Packers DL arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii on his birthday: 'I know I'm drunk'

The dregs of the offseason are slow for NFL news, but it's the most dangerous time of the year for many NFL players with too much time on their hands. Letroy Guion is the latest example of a player who got in trouble in between minicamp and training camp, as the Packers defensive lineman was arrested in Hawaii for drunk driving.

The details surrounding Guion's arrest, which come via the Associated Press, are not pretty.

Guion was in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday and, on the very day that he turned 30 years old, he was pulled over in Hawaii for driving drunk.

"Please sir, it's my birthday," Guion said to the officer, according to a police report obtained by the AP. "I can have someone else drive."

Guion blew a 0.086, which means he was not far above the legal drinking limit. He got there, according to police reports, by drinking the "hard stuff" and knew he was "drunk."

"I know I'm drunk," Guion said via the police report. "I've been drinking Hennessy all night. I don't drink any of that weak stuff, only the hard stuff."

According to the report Guion was "drifting between lines" in a white 2016 Porsche Cayenne and told officers he was headed back to his hotel after going to Playbar, a nightclub in Waikiki.

The Porsche also smelled of marijuana and, when he exited the car, Guion "stumbled when he walked and spoke with slurred speech."

Guion, who was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, agreed to a restructred contract with the Packers this offseason in order to ensure he would stay on the roster.

This is a sub-optimal incident for him to have in a very quiet time of the offseason to say the least.