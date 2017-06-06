Packers fans drive Davon House to Green Bay for OTAs after he misses his flight

One of the worst feelings for any traveler is being late for a flight. That's especially true when your flight is a connection and you're caught out of the way, somewhere between your starting point and your ultimate destination.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House had that experience on Monday night. Around 9:30 EST on Monday, House let the Twitter world know that he was caught in Minneapolis, the result of a missed connection on his way to Green Bay for OTAs the next morning.

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay 😎 maybe I can hitch hike a ride 👍 — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

What ya doin in MPLS? — Jacob Weess (@JacobWeess) June 6, 2017

Connection — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

That's when the Johnson brothers came to the rescue. Chad and Mike Johnson, Packers fans that live about a half-hour from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, decided to swing by and scoop House up, offering him a ride to Green Bay.

I could come over and get you. https://t.co/bL7QuTlz2N — Chad Johnson (@chadj19) June 6, 2017

@DavonHouse I'll get you to Green Bay man. In one piece even! I'm a half hour from MSP, would be happy to help. — mike johnson (@mikeyj14) June 6, 2017

Taking this long drive with @chadj19 and @mikeyj14 back to greenbay. — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

"I went to bed and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride," Chad Johnson told ESPN.com. "My brother lives in Hudson; I'm in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that 'I could come pick you up,' and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake."

The brothers then dropped House off at his car Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, and House insisted they tag along to the Packers facility with him for a tour and some signed gear. House also gave the brothers $80 for gas, over their objections.

"It would've been cool just to get a picture with him there, but he was like, 'Follow me to the stadium and I'll sign some stuff for you,'" Chad Johnson said. "We told him he didn't need to do that, and he insisted. He has OTAs at 7:30, and here he is at 3:30 in the morning doing this. So he brought us over there, we got to go in the locker room. He signed some shoes and some gloves and let us take pictures with the Super Bowl trophies."

While House had a trying evening, it seems like these two fans got an experience that was well worth the trouble.