Packers' Jordy Nelson reportedly expected to play vs. Falcons

Jordy Nelson is expected to play Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

In addition to Nelson, who suffered fractured ribs two weeks ago in the wild-card victory over the Giants, starter DaVante Adams (ankle) and backup Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are also expected to be active.

Werder reports that coach Mike McCarthy is more sure than ever all three will want to play, and while all three will be game-time decisions, all are expected to play.

But Nelson will be the toughest decision; he missed the Packers' last-second victory over the Cowboys last Sunday and wasn't even cleared this week by the team medical staff for contact in practices. Unequal Technologies, which develops lightweight body armor for athletes, provided the Packers with kevlar padding that could be used to protect Nelson's ribs.

Werder adds: "While [Nelson's] status is trending in the positive direction ... keep in mind that the Packers have a reputation for being very conservative on medical decisions." As a safeguard, the Packers promoted wide receiver Max McCaffrey from the practice squad Saturday.

The Falcons are five-point favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, though only four of eight of the CBSSports.com experts are picking the Falcons to win.