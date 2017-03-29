Packers' McCarthy: Martellus Bennett can 'potentially' be the best tight end in NFL
So then, let's compare Bennett to Rob Gronkowski
Martellus Bennett is one of the game’s best tight ends. He’s a dependable -- not dominant -- blocker. Since 2012, he’s accumulated the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends. Last year with the Patriots, he was Pro Football Focus’ fifth-best tight end.
So, the Packers are understandably excited after signing him this offseason. They’re so excited that Packers coach Mike McCarthy called him “potentially” the best tight end in all of football.
That’s a slight exaggeration. McCarthy probably wasn’t trying to create an firestorm when he made those remarks -- he was just speaking openly on Bennett’s ability -- but let’s compare Bennett to the game’s best tight end, Rob Gronkowski, on a per-game basis.
In Bennett’s career, he has averaged 31.76 receiving yards and 0.22 receiving touchdowns per game. In Gronk’s career, he’s averaged a much nicer 69.26 receiving yards and 0.77 receiving touchdowns per game. That shouldn’t be considered a knock on Bennett, because Gronk is arguably the best tight end in the history of football. It just goes to show how much better Gronk is than his peers.
Again, I don’t think McCarthy was trying to compare Bennett to his former teammate. I don’t think he was taking a shot at Gronk (and Greg Olsen, too). As a play-caller and offensive-orientated coach, he’s probably just ecstatic to have Bennett on his roster. As Bennett recently put it, he can do “a lot of s---” in the Packers’ offense.
Just don’t expect him to out-produce a tight end of Gronk’s caliber, because those aren’t fair expectations for anyone involved.
