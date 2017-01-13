Packers' Sam Shields charged with marijuana possession after October arrest
Shields was charged after a three-month investigation into an incident that occurred in October
Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields won't be on the field this week when his team takes on the Dallas Cowboys. Shields has been out since the opening week of the season after sustaining yet another concussion.
That fact did not keep him out of the news, though. As noted by ESPN.com, Shields was charged this week with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia -- both misdemeanors -- after a nearly three-month investigation by police in Wisconsin.
Charges were filed Thursday for an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, according to the court records.
According to the police report, first obtained by WBAY-TV, the Brown County Drug Task Force sent investigators to Shields' Green Bay-area home "on suspicions of drug-related activity ... based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail."
The criminal complaint says Shields opened the door to his residence holding "a blunt" while investigators, who were given permission to search the home by Shields, said they also found "several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana."
The Packers released a statement on the matter to ESPN: "The Packers are aware of the matter involving Sam Shields. We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."
Shields is not the only member of the organization brushing up against the law due to drug- or alcohol-related offenses. Wide receiver Geronimo Allison is also facing marijuana charges stemming from an incident in September, while safeties coach Darren Perry was charged with DWI in mid-December.
