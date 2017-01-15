Packers vs. Cowboys highlights, score: Hot Rodgers leads Packers to two quick TDs
Rodgers has come out of the gates with another hot start
Aaron Rodgers showed in his first two drives against the Cowboys just what makes him so dangerous. The Packers quarterback came into this game absolutely on fire, and that continued through the early part of the afternoon.
Rodgers took advantage of a 12-men-on-the-field penalty to march Green Bay right down the field for a touchdown on their first drive of the game, which ended with Rodgers firing a laser to Richard Rodgers over the back of first team All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee.
Aaron Rodgers.— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
Richard Rodgers
HELLO, END ZONE! #GBvsDAL#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/qiZHGF1lhb
That was a five-play, 75-yard march. Green Bay's second drive started at their own 10-yard line, but ended pretty much the same way. Rodgers worked them down the field with pass after pass, firing bullets to Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and Jared Cook. Once Green Bay got inside the five, he ceded ground to Ty Montgomery, who ran right through the Dallas front for a touchdown to put Green Bay up 14-3.
Hand it off to @TyMontgomery2...— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
Get SIX points!#GoPackGo#GBvsDAL#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/olg8CrrRDo
Add it all up and he was 9 of 13 for 132 yards and a score in his first two drives, picking up right where he left off over the last few weeks. Follow all the action from the big NFC playoff game by heading over to our live blog.
