Packers vs. Falcons highlights: Alford submits bid for greatest flop of all-time
The Falcons defensive back overreacted when Aaron Rodgers made slight contact with him
The Falcons pummeled the Packers with a flawless outing Sunday, sealing their spot in the Super Bowl. Their all-time great performance started immediately with an opening drive touchdown and continued all the way through garbage time until the end of the game.
Case in point: This perfect fourth-quarter flop by cornerback Robert Alford, who deserves an award for his performance after he was lightly bumped by Aaron Rodgers:
This is an all-time flop pic.twitter.com/NwESElSN9Y— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 22, 2017
Again, that's an incredible, majestic, all-time classic performance. LeBron would be proud:
An oscar-worthy performance from Robert Alford. pic.twitter.com/2y7yiR9VXD— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 22, 2017
While the flop didn't work, Rodgers was flagged for a facemask on the same play, so I guess we can call that a win for the Falcons. Then again, Alford committed pass interference on the next play, which set up a Packers touchdown.
Win some, lose some.
Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, by the way. Hopefully Alford's submission will be eligible this late in the process.
