Packers vs. Falcons highlights: Alford submits bid for greatest flop of all-time

The Falcons defensive back overreacted when Aaron Rodgers made slight contact with him

The Falcons pummeled the Packers with a flawless outing Sunday, sealing their spot in the Super Bowl. Their all-time great performance started immediately with an opening drive touchdown and continued all the way through garbage time until the end of the game.

Case in point: This perfect fourth-quarter flop by cornerback Robert Alford, who deserves an award for his performance after he was lightly bumped by Aaron Rodgers:

Again, that's an incredible, majestic, all-time classic performance. LeBron would be proud:

While the flop didn't work, Rodgers was flagged for a facemask on the same play, so I guess we can call that a win for the Falcons. Then again, Alford committed pass interference on the next play, which set up a Packers touchdown.

Win some, lose some.

Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, by the way. Hopefully Alford's submission will be eligible this late in the process.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories