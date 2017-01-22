Packers vs. Falcons highlights, score: Julio Jones channels Beast Mode on 73-yard TD

The Falcons took a 31-0 lead in the third quarter

After coasting to a 24-0 halftime lead, the Falcons didn't waste much time putting the dagger in the Packers during the third quarter of Sunday's NFC title game. To do so, they turned to star receiver Julio Jones.

On the play -- a 73-yard touchdown -- Jones looked less like himself and more like Beast Mode. He caught the ball at his own 38-yard line on a crossing pattern, outran one defender, and stiff-armed the other into oblivion.

Take a look:

Let's watch that over and over again:

Marshawn Lynch would be proud. Keep in mind: Jones was actually held on the play before catching the pass.

That wasn't Jones' only contribution. In the final seconds of the first half, he came down with this toe-tapping touchdown in the corner of the end zone:

Jones entered Sunday's game dealing with a toe injury. So, he appears to be just fine.

The good news: He'll have two weeks to rest up for the Super Bowl ... if the Falcons get there. Follow all the action on our Packers-Falcons live blog.

