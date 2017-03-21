Panthers' Cam Newton will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff

After a rough season, Cam Newton’s offseason is going to include surgery on his throwing shoulder.

On Tuesday, the Panthers revealed that their quarterback will have surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. So, why the nine-day wait? NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported that Newton “has some commitments in the next week he didn’t feel right about backing out of.”

According to the team, Newton suffered the injury in Week 14, but managed to gut out the rest of the season. He’s expected to be ready for training camp.

“We developed a plan for Cam to take a period of rest, a period of rehabilitation and treatment, and then start a gradual throwing program the first part of March,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said, per the team’s website. “Cam started his program, and the early parts of his rehab had been going well. However, as we worked to advance him into the next stage -- the strengthening stage, the throwing stage -- he started to have an increase in his pain level and started having pain while throwing.

“As a result, (head team physician) Dr. Pat Connor felt the most prudent procedure would be to arthroscopically repair the shoulder.”

According to Vermillion, Newton will begin throwing 12 weeks after surgery. He’ll start throwing with the team 16 weeks after the operation, which means he’ll miss OTAs and minicamp.

“The thing we need to stay away from the most is throwing, but he will start immediately with range of motion and rotator cuff exercises,” Vermillion said. “The positive thing, unlike when he had ankle surgery, is that he will still be able to work on his conditioning, work on his core, work on the rest of his body.

“Twelve weeks following surgery, Cam will begin an early throwing program with me. If he progresses well he will start throwing with the team at 16 weeks after surgery and we’ll go from there. Our goal is to have him back at the start of training camp.”

After an MVP season in 2015 that ended with a Super Bowl loss, Newton’s numbers came back down to Earth this past season. He completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 3,509 yards, 19 touchdowns, 14 picks and a 75.8 passer rating. He also tallied five touchdowns on the ground.

His season also featured plenty of controversy. In a late-season game against the Seahawks, he was briefly benched for reportedly violating the team’s dress code violation. He also took a beating from defenders all season long, which was seemingly ignored by the league’s officials. In October, Newton said he didn’t feel safe on the field at times.

In the end, the Panthers went 6-10 and missed the playoffs.