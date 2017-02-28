Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Trump's immigration policy: We can't lock people out

Panthers coach Ron Rivera is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent and is currently the only Hispanic head coach in the NFL. On Monday, a month into Donald Trump’s presidency -- which has already included controversial policies on immigration -- Rivera sat down with CNN Money to weigh in on all that’s happened in recent weeks.

When asked if he has a responsibility to make a statement in light of President Trump’s comments about Mexicans, Rivera said this:

“Yes, I do,” he told CNN Money’s Ahiza Garcia. “I think people have to understand, whatever the president is trying to do, whatever he’s trying to get across, it’s really not about what he’s saying but how we react and how we do things. There is a group of people trying to make better lives for their families, and that’s what it really should be about. And I think what everybody has to understand, more so than anything else, is that what America’s foundation is built on. We can’t lock people out because of that.”

Rivera also spoke about his father.

“[He] started as a farmer on the island of Puerto Rico and grew to be this Army Officer. The military was about rank. I didn’t feel racism until I came back to the United States,” though Rivera said that he never felt racism in the NFL.

Rivera appears to be the first NFL coach to speak out against Trump’s immigration policy. The players union has opposed the policy, and Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett said last month that he doesn’t support Trump and likely wouldn’t attend the White House ceremony to honor the Super Bowl champions. Around that time, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told Newsday, “I’m troubled by anything directionally in our country that separates people.”

Blank added: “America started without any of us, other than Native American Indians. This country was built on inclusion and diversity, on celebration of those differences, supporting those differences, and everybody being the very best they can be in their own way. I’m opposed to anything that takes away from that. That’s what makes America great is the melting pot of what makes this country great and the abilities and capacities and commitments to all those people that came from around the world to settle here because they saw a dream and a vision.”

Meanwhile, in the NBA, coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have been consistent critics of Trump’s travel ban.