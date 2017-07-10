Panthers fan names newborn son 'Cameron Luuuke' after Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly

It's one thing to name your child after your favorite athlete. It's an entirely different thing to name your child after your favorite athlete's chant.

Meet DeeJay Howell, who just welcomed his son into the world with his wife, Sandy. The Howell's certainly aren't the first couple to name their child after their favorite athletes, but they might be the first to name their child after their favorite athletes in this particular way.

As the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported, the Howell's named their son Cameron Luuuke Howell after Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly. Yes, they actually spelled Luke with a triple U like the fans who scream "LUUUKE" at Panthers games.

"Put two on there and people will think we misspelled it or something," DeeJay said. "Three seems more intentional. I want to give props to Luke and his career that he's had."

Luckily for DeeJay, Sandy gave him her approval for the triple U.

"He was writing it on the birth certificate in the hospital," she said. "He was asking about the "U's." I said, 'You can do two' and said no more. He said, 'What about three?' I said whatever."

"I said, 'This is your story. This is your name.' I'm just a good wife that let him pick the name."

According to DeeJay, he chose to name his son after Newton because "he's unique" and "he's got his own swag," which are entirely fair points. An example of Newton's swag:

Meanwhile, the Herald-Journal explained why he chose Kuechly:

Howell describes Kuechly as the rock on a dependable defense, always there and always reliable. Everybody seems to love the NFL's 2013 Defensive Player of the Year, and Howell wants his son to inherit many of Kuechly's same qualities.

Also a fair point -- besides the availability part considering Kuechly has missed nine games over the past two seasons due to concussions. But Kuechly is one of the game's best linebackers when available. Since entering the league in 2012, he's been to four Pro Bowls, been named First Team All-Pro three times, won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and captured Defensive Player of the Year honors following the 2013 season. Translation: Kuechly is the Panthers' most important player on the defensive side of the ball.

Anyway, if you're not a fan of Luuuke, consider this: At least he didn't name his son Riverboat Ron.