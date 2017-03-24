Panthers' Matt Kalil: Fans drove me off Twitter, 'I was harassed left and right'

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Matt Kalil does not suffer fools gladly, either in person or online. The former Vikings’ first-round pick confronted a fan who heckled him in 2014, and on Wednesday, the offensive tackle, who signed a five-year, $55.5 million deal with the Panthers earlier this month, admitted that fans drove him off social media, too.

“After playing in Minnesota, I just got rid of my Twitter,” Kalil said Wednesday during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” (via NFL.com). “I was harassed left and right.”

It’s hard to blame Kalil. Rarely does anything good come from professional athletes having social-media accounts. And Kalil’s older brother, Ryan, who has been the Panthers’ center since 2007, confirmed as much during the same interview.

“This is not good intel for fans, but players read this stuff. Oh they read all of it,” he said. “They try and act like they don’t, but they read it all. Like, if I was a fan of an opposing team, I’d just be tweeting at a guy to get in his head all week. All week long.”

The NFL’s version of opposition research (a.k.a., oppo) sounds like something Bill Belichick would be really good at -- assuming, of course, he ever figured out how to use social media.

Back in October 2015, then-Cowboys quarterback Brandon Weeden admitted that he didn’t use Twitter, adding, “I don’t do any of that crap.”

“I was pretty interactive in college,” Weeden said at the time of his social-media usage. “I remember everybody that always talked crap, they never had a picture of themselves. It was some cartoon or something, and it was always probably a 12-year-old kid that damn sure never played quarterback, and damn sure never played quarterback in the NFL. I don’t need that kid telling me, ‘What the hell you thinking throwing to this guy?’ I don’t need that. I’m 32 years old. I don’t need a 12-year-old telling me how to play quarterback.”

Weeden has tweeted exactly zero times since he made those comments.