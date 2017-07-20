Panthers' Trai Turner signs four-year extension reportedly worth $45 million

Turner has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and was rewarded with a new contract

New Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney wasted no time getting back into the swing of the job. The day after he was named to the position, Hurney handed Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner a four-year contract extension. 

Turner, who was headed into the final year of his rookie contract, got a deal that is worth $45 million total and carries $20.5 million in guarantees, per multiple reports. 

That contract contains the seventh-highest overall compensation among guards, per Spotrac, as well as the fourth-highest average annual salary and the ninth-highest guarantee. Turner will hit free agency again at 28 years old, when he could command another similarly-sized contract if he continues his strong play. 

Turner was the second young Panthers star to receive a big payday this offseason. Defensive tackle Kawann Short signed a five-year, $80 million deal earlier this offseason. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories