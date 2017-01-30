Pat Tillman's widow rips Trump's ban: This isn't the country he died for

All over the country this weekend, thousands protested President Donald Trump's executive order that closed the United States' borders to refugees. In addition to the numerous airport protests that were organized, the American Civil Liberties Union announced that it raised more than $10 million since Saturday morning.

On Saturday night, Marie Tillman, Pat Tillman's widow, joined in by publicly voicing her objection to Trump's executive order. In 2002, Pat gave up his NFL career (he played safety for the Cardinals from 1998-2001) to join the military. In 2004, he died in Afghanistan at the age of 27.

On Facebook, Marie said that was "saddened" by Trump's executive order, adding that "this is not the country he (Pat) dreamed of, not what he served for, and not what he died for."

You can see read her entire post below:



And here's a more detailed description of Trump's executive order, via The New York Times:

The president's order, enacted with the stroke of a pen at 4:42 p.m. Friday, suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Pat Tillman Foundation, which "invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships," was founded in 2004 by Marie. She's also the president.