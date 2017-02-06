Patriots and Falcons set or tie 31 records in thrilling Super Bowl LI

Bill Belichick now has five Lombardi Trophies and Tom Brady is the proud owner of four Super Bowl MVPs. The latest additions to the trophy case came Sunday night in an impossible comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit midway through the third quarter to pull out the 34-28 win in overtime, and in the process set or tied enough records to all but confirm this was the greatest Super Bowl in NFL history.

By our count, 24 records were set and another seven record were tied.

Super Bowl records set

Most games: 7, Tom Brady

Most games, head coach: 7, Bill Belichick

Most games won, head coach 5, Belichick

Most points, game: 20, James White

Most passes, career: 309, Brady

Most passes, game: 62, Brady

Most completions, career: 207, Brady

Most completions, game: 43, Brady

Most passing yards, career: 2,071, Brady

Most passing yards, game: 466, Brady

Most touchdown passes, career: 15, Brady

Most receptions, game: 14, James White

Most games, team: 9, New England Patriots

Largest deficit overcome, winning team: 25 points, New England

Most points, overtime period, team: 6, New England

Most first downs, game, team: 37, New England

Most first downs, game, both teams: 54, New England vs. Atlanta Falcons

Most first downs passing, game, team: 26, New England

Most first downs passing, game, both teams: 39, New England vs. Atlanta

Most offensive plays, game, team: 93, New England

Most passes, game, team: 63, New England

Most completions, game, team: 43, New England

Most passing yards, game, team: 422, New England

Most passing yards, game, both teams, 682, New England vs. Atlanta

Super Bowl records tied

Most games won: 5, Brady

Most touchdowns, game: 3, White

Most two-point conversions, game: 1, James White; Danny Amendola

Most sacks, game (since 1982): 3, Grady Jarrett

Most two-point conversions, game, team: 2, New England

Most two-point conversions, game, both teams: 2, New England vs. Atlanta

Most first downs by penalty, game, team: 4, New England

Other, less-conventional records that didn't make the list above but are still very much records in our mind: Brady threw his first-ever Super Bowl pick-six -- and it didn't even matter:

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also gave his first ever post-Deflategate -- and we're reading between the lines here -- WE JUST WON THE SUPER BOWL DESPITE YOUR SILLY PUNISHMENTS, ROGER GOODELL victory speech with the commissioner standing a few feet away.

Here's what Kraft actually said: