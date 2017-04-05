Patriots and Richard Sherman reportedly have mutual interest, but there's a catch

Richard Sherman is officially available for a trade. On Wednesday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told 710 ESPN Seattle that the reports are “true.” At the right price, the Seahawks would trade Sherman to another team.

Could the Patriots be that team?

Later on Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots and Sherman have mutual interest in each other. However, as Howe noted, a potential trade only seems likely if the Patriots part ways with Malcolm Butler. Here is Howe’s full series of tweets on the matter:

The Patriots have some interest in Sherman, per source, but wouldn't be expected to be on full pursuit unless they lose Malcolm Butler. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 5, 2017 And finally, Richard Sherman would be amenable to a trade to the Patriots if it ever came to that. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 5, 2017

All of that makes sense. It makes sense that the Patriots have interest in Sherman, because it matches an earlier report. At the end of March, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots asked the Seahawks about Sherman before they signed Stephon Gilmore in free agency.

It also makes sense that the Patriots would only get serious about acquiring Sherman if they lose Butler. As it stands, Butler hasn’t signed his first-round tender and the Saints have shown considerable interest in him. But Saints coach Sean Payton seemed unwilling to give up the 11th overall pick for Butler, so the most likely scenario sees Butler signing his tender before the April 21 deadline. If the Patriots retain Butler, they’ll have two top cornerbacks on their roster. So it’s unlikely to expect them to add Sherman too.

Finally, it makes sense that Sherman and the Patriots are mutually interested in each other. The Patriots have been the best team in football since 2001 and Sherman has been the best cornerback in football since he entered the league in 2011. In that span, he’s snagged 30 interceptions, which leads the league, despite quarterbacks often ignoring his side of the field.

And he knows how good he is:

Richard Sherman has allowed 12 career TDs. Patrick Peterson, from the same draft, has allowed 29. I wouldn't be trading Sherman anywhere — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 5, 2017 @PFF_Sam You are making too much sense Sam. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) April 5, 2017

With all of that being said, this still seems like an unlikely trade. I still think the Seahawks hang on to Sherman, namely because he’s the best cornerback in the game. As Schneider said, “98 percent of the deals that we’re involved with, we don’t follow through with.”