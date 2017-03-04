Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders all reportedly interested in signing Martellus Bennett

Last month, Martellus Bennett compared hitting free agency to “being that girl that’s newly single and fresh on that market.” On Saturday, a few of his suitors emerged.

According to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, the Raiders and Jaguars are both interested in signing Bennett. Meanwhile, the Patriots are also reportedly interested in bringing back Bennett, who spent the 2016 season in New England.

All three teams make sense. The Raiders were a contender in the AFC until Derek Carr’s late-season injury, but they’re lacking a top tight end. Carr already has reliable receiver targets in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, but he didn’t strike up much of a connection with Clive Walford, the team’s top tight end. Walford caught 33 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars just traded Julius Thomas and could use a reliable tight end for Blake Bortles. Like the Raiders, the Jaguars boast a ton of cap space, so they could overpay for the soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end. It’s unknown, however, if Bennett would be willing to go from a team of the Patriots’ caliber to a team like the Jaguars.

If the Patriots want to retain Bennett, they better hope that he is receptive to the idea of taking a pay cut. The Patriots don’t often overpay for free agents, and they’re unlikely to start now. But with Rob Gronkowski coming off a season-ending back injury (and with his extensive injury history), signing a capable tight end could be high on the Patriots’ priority list. Unfortunately for the Patriots, it doesn’t sound like Bennett wants to take less money to stick around.

Since 2012, when Bennett first became a No. 1 tight end, he’s racked up the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends.