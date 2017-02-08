Patriots' James White forgot to keep the football after his Super Bowl-winning TD

It's not just Tom Brady's jersey that's missing. So is the ball James White stretched over the goal line in overtime of Super Bowl LI to clinch the Patriots' win over the Falcons.

On Tuesday, White told "The Dan Patrick Show" that in the chaos of his walk-off touchdown and the ensuing celebration, he forgot to hang onto the football. He also doesn't know who ended up grabbing it, though he hopes a Patriots staffer grabbed it.

"I actually don't know what I did with it," White said. "I left it on the ground and started running."

He's right: Here he is on the ground celebrating with LeGarrette Blount without the ball.

There is no ball. USATSI

"I wasn't thinking in that moment," he said. "I was too busy sprinting down the field."

Understandably so.

White not only scored the winning touchdown in a game that featured the largest Super Bowl comeback (the Patriots trailed 28-3 in the third quarter, but won 34-28 in overtime), he also set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions. And, oh yeah: He racked up three total touchdowns in the game. Brady won MVP, but even he admitted that White should've won the award.

So, you can forgive White for briefly losing his mind after the game he just played.

White's winning touchdown ball isn't the only historic item that's missing. After the game, Brady realized that someone stole his jersey. Even though Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (no, not the same Dan Patrick named above), enlisted the Texas Rangers (no, not the baseball team) to help find it, it hasn't been located.