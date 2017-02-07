Patriots' Julian Edelman admits his historic Super Bowl catch was '70 percent luck'

When Patriots receiver Julian Edelman somehow rescued Tom Brady's deflected pass during the Patriots' game-tying drive against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, he came down with arguably the greatest catch in Super Bowl history. It was also arguably the luckiest catch in Super Bowl history.

It doesn't sound like Edelman would disagree with that.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Edelman admitted to Jimmy Fallon that the catch was "70 percent luck, 30 percent skill." He also said that he didn't even know if he caught it in the moment, because "you don't know what a catch is nowadays."

Also of note: Edelman said that he was "disappointed" in his route, but maybe he only said that because Bill Belichick was seated right next to him.

Skip ahead to the 3:30 mark to listen to Edelman describe the catch:

And here's the catch itself, because it's worth re-watching over and over again:



Though Edelman revealed to Fallon that he told Brady to snap the ball quickly to avoid a review, the Falcons did end up challenging the play. But after a review, it was clear that the ball didn't touch the ground.

The Patriots tied the game on that drive, via a James White touchdown and a Danny Amendola two-point conversion. In overtime, Brady marched them right down the field and White put an end to the game with another score.

He didn't reach the end zone, but Edelman caught five passes for 87 yards. And without his miraculous catch, that last drive in the fourth quarter probably looks a bit different.