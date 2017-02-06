Patriots' largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl comes in game they never led

The Patriots and Falcons combined to set or tie 31 records in Super Bowl LI, the most improbable of them being the Patriots overcoming a 25-point, third-quarter deficit to win its fifth Lombardi Trophy. But for as amazing as that is, things somehow get even more remarkable when you dig a little deeper.

Consider this: The Falcons had a win probability north of 90 percent into the fourth quarter.

A look at the dramatic turn in win probability in the Patriots' Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/1SYGxRBuEK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

This had everything to do with the fact that the Patriots led for exactly zero seconds during the game's first 60 minutes, and it wasn't until James White scored nearly four minutes into overtime that New England had its only lead.

More amazing still: The final score, 34-28, is the largest margin of victory in any of the Patriots' five Super Bowl wins.

Super Bowl Date Score Difference XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002 Patriots 20, Rams 17 Pats by 3 XXXVIII Feb. 1, 2004 Patriots 32, Panthers 29 Pats by 3 XXXIX Feb. 6, 2005 Patriots 24, Eagles 21 Pats by 3 XLIX Feb. 1, 2015 Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 Pats by 4 LI Feb. 5, 2017 Patriots 34, Falcons 28 Pats by 6

In case you're wondering, the Patriots' two Super Bowl losses in the Belichick-Brady era (both came against the Giants), were by three (Super Bowl XLII) and four points (Super Bowl XLVI).

It should come as no surprise to learn that the Patriots are early favorites to win Super Bowl LII too.