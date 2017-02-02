Patriots owner: Bill Belichick will be the coach 'as long as he wants'

Bill Belichick has been the best coach in the NFL for a long time. He's probably the best coach in NFL history, even if there are some other contenders that people could make arguments for. So, it's not a surprise that Patriots owner Robert Kraft said this week that Belichick essentially has what amounts to a lifetime contract with the team.

Asked how much longer Belichick will coach, Kraft responded, "As long as he wants," per the Washington Post.

As for how long "as long as he wants" actually is, Kraft demurred.

"We have a pact that we don't talk about that," he said. "He knows and I know. But he won't be done this year."

For his part, Belichick still enjoys coaching.

"I don't really see it as work," he said Tuesday. "It actually beats working. You get to do what you love to do dealing with a lot of great people. . . . [It] really doesn't feel like work."

At 65 years old, Belichick is now the NFL's second-oldest coach, behind only the Seahawks' Pete Carroll, the man he succeeded as Patriots coach. It's not like he's showing any signs that he's not as good a coach as he once was, though. Everything is still humming along quite nicely.

There doesn't seem to be any reason that Belichick can't coach at least a few more years -- or however long Tom Brady sticks around.