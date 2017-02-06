Patriots owner Bob Kraft calls Super Bowl LI the 'sweetest' championship yet

HOUSTON -- When you have five Super Bowl victories, it's not easy to figure out which one is the most important. For Patriots owner Bob Kraft, it's actually not that hard.

Speaking on the podium after the Pats downed the Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl LI, Kraft made it clear which title means the most to him.

"A lot has transpired in the last two years," Kraft said. "This is unequivocally the sweetest."

Kraft is, of course, referring to the Deflategate battle between the NFL and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that got Brady suspended for four games to start the 2016 NFL season.

Brady nearly went to the Supreme Court to battle the NFL and it felt very much personal between Roger Goodell and Brady as they battled in court over Brady's possible suspension.

The quarterback himself was a little less aggressive than Kraft, noting that all the titles are great.

"They're all great," Brady said when asked if this was the best Super Bowl win of his career. "This team resembled a lot of teams from the past. They have a lot of mental toughness, great defense. Everyone rose to the occasion in the second half and overtime."

Asked about possibly gaining redemption against Goodell and the NFL, Brady took the high road again.

"This is all positive," Brady said. "This is unbelievable."

The game was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and became the first game in Super Bowl history to go to overtime.

Brady, who completed 43 passes (a Super Bowl record) and threw for 466 yards (also a Super Bowl record), was named the MVP of a game that no one will ever forget.

The Patriots have years of success and it's completely understandable that this win might be the best one they've ever had in New England.