Patriots owner offers new details about the health of Tom Brady's mother

After the final seconds ticked off the clock following New England's improbable 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady fell to his knees in tears.

Before the game kicked off on Sunday, Brady had promised to win the Super Bowl for his mom, Galynn, and that's exactly what he did. The win was emotional for Brady because his mom has been battling health problems for the past 18 months.

Due to her health issues, Galynn was unable to attend any Patriots' games during the 2016 season until Sunday's Super Bowl.

Following New England's win, Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave some insight on how truly emotional the win was for Brady and his family, and how serious the health issues have been for Galynn Brady.

"This is the first game this year that his mom has been able to attend, you know. She's been going through chemotherapy and radiation," Kraft told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, via ESPN.com.

When Brady held his final press conference before Super Bowl LI on Feb. 2, the Patriots quarterback wasn't even sure yet if if his mom would be able to attend the game.

"I'm still hopeful," Brady said when asked if his mom would be in Houston. "I'm not sure, but yeah, hopeful. That's a good word."

Once it was confirmed that Galynn was going to attend, Kraft said he told Brady that he had to win the game for his mom.

"She made the effort to come with his dad," Kraft said of Brady's parents. "So I said, 'You gotta win this one for Mom.' And I was thinking about that in the second half with the score where it was."

According to MMQB.com, Brady's mom was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago. Although she was always hopeful of attending the Super Bowl, she didn't get cleared by her doctors until just days before the game.

Aftter Galynn arrived in Houston, Brady shared a touching picture of him and his parents on Instagram.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

For Brady's dad, Tom Brady Sr., the combination of having his wife in attendance, plus watching his son dedicate a Super Bowl to her made for an emotional night.

"He puts everything he can into every single game. But this one, I heard he just said, 'I'm winning this one for my mom.' That one jerks the tear ducts big-time," Tom Sr. told MMQB. "She lives and dies with every one of her children, whether it's in a football game or anything else. And she was very thankful."

The Patriots improbable 25-point comeback and Brady's Super Bowl MVP award ended up being the perfect way for the family to cap an impossibly emotional period in their lives. After the game, there were several heartwarming moments between members of the family, including a touching hug between Galynn and Gisele.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's mom, Galynn Brady, hug after Super Bowl LI. USATSI

For Brady, the most most heartwarming photo was probably the one that included his whole family. After the stadium had nearly emptied out on Sunday, Brady rounded up his mom, his dad, his wife, his three sisters, his three kids, his nieces and nephews for a group photo.

Although it's been an emotional 19 months for the Brady family, everyone was all smiles as they reflected on a night they'll likely never forget.