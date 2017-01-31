Patriots owner Robert Kraft explains why he's good friends with Donald Trump

Neither Bill Belichick nor Tom Brady were interested in explaining their friendship with Donald Trump during Opening Night, because a) this is Super Bowl Week and the Patriots are All Business, b) Belichick isn't one to expound on most topics, and c) Brady's wife slapped him with a gag order when it comes to talking publicly about politics.

But Patriots owner Robert Kraft has no such restrictions -- and no qualms when it comes to discussing his longtime friendship with the president of the United States.

"When [Kraft's wife] Myra died [in 2011], Melania [Trump] and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me," Kraft told Gary Myers of the New York Daily News. "Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that."

It helps explain why Kraft attended a pre-inauguration dinner with Trump. "To be honest, I think we have a real challenge, especially in the inner cities," the Patriots owner said. "Working class people and lower income people, we have to help more. They've gotten hurt over the last decade a lot. We have to create jobs and a vibrant economy that helps those communities throughout America. I really believe and hope that the new administration is going to do that."

Meanwhile, in addition to Trump, Brady also has no plans to talk about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the man responsible for his four-game suspension to begin the 2016 season. Also done talking about Goodell? Tom Brady Sr. -- by his son's decree.

"I've banned my dad from talking, so he's no longer available to the media," Brady, laughing, said Monday morning during his weekly appearance on WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan Show."

"I love my dad," he continued. "As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He's always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he's at the game cheering me on. He's great man and I love him to death. He's taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he's been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they're still married after close to 46 years. I've been very, very fortunate."