Patriots owner's son delivers a sick burn at expense of division-rival Jets

If you've been following football since the turn of the century, you know that the New England Patriots have consistently been one of the best teams in football. The Pats have won 26 more games than the next-closest team since the year 2000. They've made the playoffs in 14 out of 17 seasons. They've won 14 division titles, seven AFC championships, and five Super Bowls.

Unsurprisingly given their level of success, they've had a lot of great players over the years. Some of those players have even been inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Guys like Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law, Willie McGinest, and Kevin Faulk. Of course, those aren't the only guys in the Patriots Hall of Fame. There are old-timers like Andre Tippett, Steve Grogan, Gino Cappelletti, and more in there, too.

The Hall at Patriot Place is a real, live building you can actually visit, and the Patriots give tours. And sometimes, those tours include sick burns by the son of the Patriots owner at the expense of a chief rival.

Josh Kraft invited today's community MVPs to tour Patriots HOF: “It’s a lot better than the Jets’ Hall of Fame, which is nonexistent.” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 8, 2017

JOSH KRAFT! That is cold-blooded. (And out of nowhere. Why is he bringing up the Jets on a tour of the Patriots Hall of Fame?)

It should be noted that several Jets players and coaches are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but only four are really known primarily for their contributions in New York: Don Maynard, Joe Namath, Curtis Martin, and Weeb Ewbank. (You could make an argument for Bill Parcells as well.) The Jets do have five retired numbers (12 and 13 for Namath and Maynard, 28 for Martin, 73 for Joe Klecko, and 90 for Dennis Byrd), and a Ring of Honor with 17 members, but it does appear from my extensive Googling that there is not an actual, physical building that houses a Jets Hall of Fame.

So well played, Josh Kraft. Well played indeed.