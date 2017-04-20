Patriots player: 'No interest' in meeting Donald Trump after 'disgusting' comments
Alan Branch skipped the White House trip because he didn't want to shake president's hand
There were a notable number of New England Patriots missing from the White House visit the Patriots took Wednesday to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LI. It wasn't quite as bad as the New York Times would have you believe , but there were still a number of guys who skipped the trip to Washington.
Among them were Tom Brady ( who wasn't there for family reasons ) and a slew of guys who skipped because they do not agree with some of the political stances taken by President Donald Trump. That includes defensive lineman Alan Branch, who appeared on CNN with Don Lemon on Wednesday and lashed out at Trump's comments on women.
"I've been in the NFL for a whole decade and played in college football ... all my life, you know. I've never heard anyone talk like that so aggressively and disrespectively towards women like that at all," Branch said, referring to a notable line uttered by Trump in an old recording of him and Billy Bush in a studio trailer.
"Maybe it happened in a different locker room, but I would hope that anyone who has respect for their parents, their mom, their sisters, their daughters, you know, would stop that, because if anyone said anything close to that near me I'm shutting that down right now."
After the old tapes leaked, Trump called those comments "locker room talk." Branch clearly disagrees with that statement. Branch specifically said that he found some of Trump's comments "disgusting" and that is why he skipped the trip.
"So, I mean, it's just disgusting the way he talks about women. And I can't deal with it. And that's why I have no interest in going to shake his hand," Branch added. "I go back home and look my daughters in the eye and I don't want them to view me in a different light just because I did that."
There's no debating the matter here: the comments made by Trump at the time were lewd, vulgar and inappropriate. Trump apologized for them when the tapes emerged, and ultimately did not cost him the election.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Foster had a diluted sample at combine
Foster had an eventful few days at the combine
-
Falcons-Patriots set for 'SNF' in Week 7
New England opens the season at home against the Chiefs while the Falcons travel to Chicago...
-
Agent's Take: Texans' Clowney quandary
Here's a solution that could possibly satisfy DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt and Clowney
-
NFL schedule release: live updates
Stay up to date on the latest news and rumors ahead of Thursday night's schedule release
-
Hernandez's brain will go to CTE study
Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell early Wednesday morning
-
Giants-Cowboys play on 'SNF' in Week 1
Dallas and New York will square off in Week 1 on Sunday again
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre