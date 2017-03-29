Patriots reportedly asked about Richard Sherman before signing Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots have been the best team in football for the past 15 or so years. They won this past season’s Super Bowl without their best playmaker in Rob Gronkowski, traded for Brandin Cooks this offseason to add to Tom Brady’s arsenal, and believe that Brady will be able to play for another six or seven years. The point being, they already have enough going for them.

So the rest of the NFL should be thankful that their reported attempt to land the game’s best cornerback didn’t work out.

Before the Patriots signed ex-Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, they reportedly inquired about taking Richard Sherman from the Seahawks. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots were among the teams that asked the Seahawks about acquiring Sherman.

Before the #Patriots signed Gilmore, they were among the teams that inquired. Others did, as well https://t.co/nUTwzIxa8W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2017

Of course, it’s worth noting that a bunch of teams could’ve should’ve called the Seahawks about trading for Sherman, who is arguably the best cornerback in all of football. He’s never missed a game in his six-year career. He’s been voted First Team All-Pro three times. Despite the fact that quarterbacks often ignore his side of the field, he’s accumulated 30 picks since 2011. Which is why it came as a surprise when The Ringer’s (and former NFL general manager, who also worked for the Patriots) Michael Lombardi reported earlier this month that Seattle would be willing to trade Sherman “for the right deal.”

But it doesn’t sound like Sherman will be moved. Sherman laughed off the reports, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, “I don’t see anything happening at all,” and general manager John Schneider gave no indication that the team would find any trade offer for Sherman acceptable.

“I mean, we listen,” Schneider said, per ESPN. “We listen to like everything you would think. We’re in a lot of stuff. We try to pride ourselves on that. I think I’ve told you guys before we walk away from 98 percent of the deals that we’re involved with or talking about.

“But at least we know that we’ve knocked down their door, we’ve gone in there and checked it out. We’re not just going to assume. We always just have to constantly be thinking about the organization and how we’re going to move it forward.”

The Patriots didn’t get Sherman, but they did sign Gilmore to a massive contract. Their cornerback situation is still in flux, though. Malcolm Butler still hasn’t signed his first-round tender and the Saints have shown interest in acquiring him. Meanwhile, there’s been some buzz that the Patriots could reunite with Darrelle Revis.

You gotta give it to the Patriots. Not only are they the best team in football, they’re also the most interesting during the dead portion of the calendar.