Patriots reportedly considering trade of Malcolm Butler to Saints for Brandin Cooks
Bill Belichick is trying to blow up free agency before it begins
The Patriots must really, really like Brandin Cooks. The Saints have made it known that the wide receiver, taken with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is on the trading block. And after reportedly being initially rebuffed by the Saints in a deal involving a draft pick, the Patriots are trying to acquire the wideout by sending Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcom Butler to the bayou.
That’s according to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN, who dropped a bombshell on Twitter on Thursday morning ahead of free agency (which begins at 4 p.m. ET with the start of the new league year, follow all of the latest updates in our NFL free agency live blog ).
Butler was the guy who saved Super Bowl XLIX for the Patriots , coming out of nowhere (both on the field and in life) to steal a Russell Wilson pass away from Ricardo Lockette on a goal-line play to steal the victory for New England.
He’s a folk hero for the Patriots, revered among the fan base, but he’s also looking for a new contract and is expected to ask for a pile of cash .
Bill Belichick is unafraid to ship big names out of town (see: Chandler Jones before last season and Jamie Collins during last year’s Super Bowl run) and has a price he puts on each player. If the demands of a player exceed that price, Belichick will make a move.
The Patriots are also letting Dont’a Hightower, another player with famous Super Bowl moments, test free agency this offseason.
Cooks would add some major juice to the Patriots offense, as he’s a dangerous deep threat and a speedster who can take short-yardage passes and break them for huge gains. He would be lethal in New England’s offense.
The Patriots also reportedly agreed to terms with former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore , which would help supplant Butler if he was shipped out of town. The logic was that Gilmore and Butler combined would make a really difficult tandem to beat (Logan Ryan is also leaving in free agency) but maybe Gilmore is a replacement for Butler if/when he’s shipped out of town.
Each year we end up seeing some blockbuster trade moves right at the beginning of free agency. And the Saints and Patriots could be involved in a whopper if this actually goes down.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Cowboys now trying to trade Tony Romo
Dallas is trying to get something in return for Romo at the free agency deadeline
-
Bears releasing Cutler, Jets pursuing
Chicago is saying goodbye to Cutler, the longtime quarterback
-
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
NFL free agency: Latest news, rumors
We've got all the big NFL news -- and latest rumors -- on free-agent signings right here in...
-
The Rams are paying WRs a lot of money
That is not necessarily the position you want to find yourself in
-
Report: Kirk Cousins asked for trade
It wouldn't be the offseason without a little drama at Redskins Park
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre