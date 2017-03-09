Patriots reportedly set to sign top free- agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The NFL’s best team continues to get better. The Patriots will sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Gilmore’s deal is expected to pay him more than $14 million a year, which would put him among the top five cornerbacks in the league in terms of average salary.

The development not only means the Patriots are getting one of the best players to hit free agency , but that they likely won’t try to re-sign Logan Ryan, a physical cornerback who excelled in their system but isn’t the playmaker Gilmore is.

Originally the 10th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Gilmore joins a secondary that includes Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty. He also goes from playing for a Bills team that last made the playoffs in 1999 to a Patriots outfit that has won two of the past three Super Bowls.

Last week, the Bears were thought to be front-runners in the Gilmore sweepstakes but now it appears they will have to look elsewhere to bolster their defensive backfield.