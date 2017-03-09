Patriots reportedly set to sign top free- agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore
All indications were that the Bears were making a run at Gilmore
The NFL’s best team continues to get better. The Patriots will sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Gilmore’s deal is expected to pay him more than $14 million a year, which would put him among the top five cornerbacks in the league in terms of average salary.
The development not only means the Patriots are getting one of the best players to hit free agency , but that they likely won’t try to re-sign Logan Ryan, a physical cornerback who excelled in their system but isn’t the playmaker Gilmore is.
Originally the 10th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Gilmore joins a secondary that includes Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty. He also goes from playing for a Bills team that last made the playoffs in 1999 to a Patriots outfit that has won two of the past three Super Bowls.
Last week, the Bears were thought to be front-runners in the Gilmore sweepstakes but now it appears they will have to look elsewhere to bolster their defensive backfield.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Cutler leaves underappreciated legacy
Cutler is the greatest quarterback in the franchise's history, but was unfairly demonized in...
-
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Cowboys now trying to trade Tony Romo
Dallas is trying to get something in return for Romo before free agency officially begins
-
Bears releasing Cutler, Jets pursuing
Chicago is saying goodbye to Cutler, the longtime quarterback
-
NFL free agency: Latest news, rumors
We've got all the big NFL news -- and latest rumors -- on free-agent signings right here in...
-
The Rams are paying WRs a lot of money
That is not necessarily the position you want to find yourself in
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre