Patriots' Rob Gronkowski hopes Martellus Bennett 'breaks the bank' in free agency

Martellus Bennett, after spending most of his career on bad teams, won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots this past season. Now he’s a free agent, which means he’s set to make a bundle of money on the open market if he chooses to leave New England and if the Patriots don’t franchise tag him.

Even though the Patriots might lose one of their best offensive players this offseason, star tight end Rob Gronkowski doesn’t sound too bummed about the possibility. Instead, he’s hoping Bennett gets that mega-contract.

“I’m hoping that he breaks the bank,” Gronkowski said Sunday, according to ESPN. “Whenever you see a tight end break the bank, it’s good for the industry; it’s good for the position. You want to see the position grow.”

Gronk and Bennett should’ve formed the scariest tight end combination in NFL history, but injuries derailed that dream. Gronkowski appeared in only eight games all year long. So, instead of playing the role of Robin, Bennett was forced to take on Gronk’s role as a focal point of the offense.

Bennett shined in that role. He caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, adding 11 catches and 98 yards during the Patriots’ Super Bowl run. He was Pro Football Focus’ fifth highest-graded tight end. His production shouldn’t come as a surprise, because Bennett has functioned as a top-caliber tight end for most of his career. Since 2012, when Bennett first became a No. 1 tight end, he’s racked up the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends.

Which means Bennett is going to get paid. And the Patriots likely won’t hand the soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end the contract he can get on the open market, where teams often overpay top players. Bennett recently used Twitter to tell fans to stop asking him to take a paycut to remain in New England, writing: “All I’m saying is cut your own grass don’t be all in my garden f------ with my fruit while weeds are growing all over yours.”

So yes, it sounds like he might want to cash in.

“I want to see him do whatever he’s got to do,” Gronkowski said. “I don’t make the calls.”