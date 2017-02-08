Patriots' Super Bowl comeback was so wild, Belichick thought he might've dreamed it

After watching his team pull off greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Bill Belichick didn't sound all that surprised that his Patriots were able overcome a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Following the win, Belichick was still in full coach mode, which means we got Belichickian answers during his press conference. For instance, Belichick didn't have much to say when he was asked how his team was able to overcome a 25-point deficit.

"They just keep competing," Belichick said. "We've got great players, and they just compete for 60 minutes -- or longer."

During his press conference, Belichick made it sound like the act of pulling off a 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl was a normal thing. Well, you know it's not, and I know it's not, and yes, even Belichick knows that his team pulled off a miracle win.

Less than 24 hours after the game, Belichick did an interview with Jimmy Fallon where he actually opened up about the comeback.

Although Belichick didn't come out and say that he was shocked by the comeback, the Patriots coach did admit that he had to watch the game again with his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday -- at four in the morning -- just to make sure he wasn't dreaming about his team's improbable win.

"I got to tell you," Belichick told Fallon. "When Linda and I got back to the [hotel] room about four o'clock in the morning, the replay [of the Super Bowl] was on, and we're like, 'You know what, we better watch this and make sure [we won], because it's 28-3, just make sure that this came out the way we thought it would, and it wasn't a dream.'"

Think about that, the end of the game was so wild that Bill Belichick had to go back and watch it again just to digest it and make sure it actually happened.

Although Belichick thought his team could pull off the comeback, he said his biggest worry was that there might not be enough time to pull it off since New England was trailing 28-3 with just 2:10 left in the third quarter.

"We were running out of time," Belichick told Chris Berman after the game. "We were."

It appears that winning a record fifth Super Bowl has definitely loosened up Belichick. Not only did he go on Fallon, but he also did an excellent impromptu postgame interview with ESPN, where he went on their set and talked about the game with Berman, Steve Young and Randy Moss for more than eight minutes.

Not to mention, he also seemed to highly enjoy himself at the team's parade on Tuesday.

Bosses everywhere are probably going to start using his chant, "No days off! No days off!"

As for Fallon, Belichick was actually on the show with Julian Edelman, who revealed this his miraculous catch was 70 percent luck.

You can see the entire interview below.