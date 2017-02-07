Patriots Super Bowl parade: Gronk claims he only partied because the fans asked

Due to a serious back injury, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not play in Super Bowl LI. But that injury did not prevent Gronk from participating in the Patriots' Super Bowl parade in Boston on Tuesday.

He went full Gronk.

We'll get to that in a moment, but before we do, it's important to note why Gronkowski went full Gronk. According to Gronkowski, he went full Gronk only because the fans demanded it.

To be clear, he claims he didn't want to party at the parade like he did in 2015, when he chugged Fireball, wore a No. 69 jersey, and chugged beer. He wasn't planning on partying Tuesday. He only did it because, well, the fans.

Allegedly, of course.

"To tell you the truth, I wasn't even planning on partying," Gronkowski told a local Boston station. "But the fans were asking for it. And I'm giving the fans what they wanted. ... So, I party for the fans. That's how we do it. That's how we roll."

This is why we love Gronk. Guy didn't even want to party, but he does everything for the fans @stoolpresidente@FeitsBarstoolpic.twitter.com/4yL8gRnyq5 — Andy Graves (@gravy_f) February 7, 2017

So, only because the fans wanted him to party, that's what Gronkowski did. He took off his shirt in February in Boston -- only because the fans wanted him to turn up.

The fans called for it at the parade to rage! So guess what I had to do! Give the best fans ever what they wanted!! @ggronko@GordieGronkpic.twitter.com/y1YiqdiX8D — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 7, 2017

He chugged and spiked a beer -- only because the fans asked him to.

He opened a beer with his teeth -- only because of the fans.

Gronk goes full beast mode ripping the lid off his beer with his teeth pic.twitter.com/XkT3bgZC3Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

He poured beer into someone's mouth -- only because ... OK, this one actually does look like it was the fan's doing.

Gronk was pretty subdued for much of the parade but he went classic at City Hall & @CSNNE was the only station to get it on tape! #Patriotspic.twitter.com/7UMWRx98iS — Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) February 7, 2017

Gronk forever.