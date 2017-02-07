Patriots Super Bowl parade: Gronk claims he only partied because the fans asked

Gronk went full Gronk at the Patriots' parade in Boston on Tuesday

Due to a serious back injury, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not play in Super Bowl LI. But that injury did not prevent Gronk from participating in the Patriots' Super Bowl parade in Boston on Tuesday.

He went full Gronk.

We'll get to that in a moment, but before we do, it's important to note why Gronkowski went full Gronk. According to Gronkowski, he went full Gronk only because the fans demanded it.

To be clear, he claims he didn't want to party at the parade like he did in 2015, when he chugged Fireball, wore a No. 69 jersey, and chugged beer. He wasn't planning on partying Tuesday. He only did it because, well, the fans.

Allegedly, of course.

"To tell you the truth, I wasn't even planning on partying," Gronkowski told a local Boston station. "But the fans were asking for it. And I'm giving the fans what they wanted. ... So, I party for the fans. That's how we do it. That's how we roll."


So, only because the fans wanted him to party, that's what Gronkowski did. He took off his shirt in February in Boston -- only because the fans wanted him to turn up.

He chugged and spiked a beer -- only because the fans asked him to.

He opened a beer with his teeth -- only because of the fans.

He poured beer into someone's mouth -- only because ... OK, this one actually does look like it was the fan's doing.

Gronk forever.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

