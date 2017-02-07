Patriots' Super Bowl win shatters previous Vegas record with $138.5 million wagered

Bettors wagered a record $138.5 million on Super Bowl LI at Nevada sportsbooks, with the house coming out ahead for the 25th time in the last 27 years.

The handle for Patriots-Falcons shattered by $6 million the record set just last year, when Broncos-Panthers drew $132.5 million in action.

Collectively, books made $10.9 million off New England's thrilling 34-28 overtime win. That's the third-highest take in the past 10 years, according to Nevada Gaming Control.

While William Hill suffered a six-figure loss -- mostly on people live betting the Patriots at long shot odds after they'd fallen way behind -- most books came out solidly in the black.

Even the overtime prop cashing at 7-to-1 did not hand Vegas a losing night.

Books pocketed every Falcons' money-line and point-spread bet, plus the avalanche of money that came in on the Under on Saturday and Sunday.

The house also did handsomely on yardage props, as many professional bettors went Under in correlation with their play on the total.

The total closed at 56.5 after getting as high as 60 at some books.

Under bettors took a punch in the gut when New England forced overtime at 28-28; only the game ending on a safety could have saved some Under bets.

The Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots in 2008, and the 49ers' 49-26 thrashing of the Chargers in 1995, remain the only Super Bowls books have lost on since Nevada Gaming Control began keeping track.