Patriots wideout Michael Floyd could face jail time for 'super-extreme' DUI

As more details emerge surrounding Michael Floyd's arrest on a DUI charge in Arizona, it's more clear why the Cardinals released him and less clear how the Patriots justify claiming him off waivers.

Floyd was arrested on DUI charges just hours after Arizona lost to the Dolphins. He was released just days later by the Cardinals and eventually claimed by New England off waivers.

At the time of his arrest he was found slumped over the wheel of his car -- subsequent video of Floyd unearthed on Tuesday night is extremely disturbing and shows him asleep at the wheel of a running SUV in the middle of the street.

News on Wednesday revealed that Floyd's blood alcohol content (BAC) qualifies him for "super-extreme DUI" in the state of Arizona.

Report shows Michael Floyd with a .217 blood alcohol concentration which is an super extreme DUI - automatic months of jail time — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) December 21, 2016

According to Arizona law, anyone arrested with a BAC of .20 or higher is subject to automatic jail time under the "super-extreme DUI" rules. Floyd's case would qualify.

A similar situation unfolded for the Phoenix Suns in May of 2014, when forward P.J. Tucker was arrested and charged with the super-extreme DUI.

Tucker eventually spent three days in jail as a result of the charges along with an assortment of other court-mandated requirements:

In addition to the jail time and home detention, Tucker has agreed to undergo counseling for substance abuse, pay $2,750 in fines, put an interlock device on his car for 18 months, and has been placed on probation for up to five years.

The league eventually also announced a three-game suspension for Tucker as a result of the incident.

Asked whether the Patriots knew about Floyd's full arrest report, Bill Belichick said during his press conference Wednesday the team was "aware" of Floyd's situation.

"Yeah, we were aware of his situation when we claimed him," Belichick said.

Pressed about whether or not the team had seen the video, Belichick basically said yes while managing to plead the fifth.

"We were aware of the situation before we claimed him," Belichick said. "He's in an ongoing legal situation that I'm not going to comment on."

Floyd is a former first-round pick who is slated to be a free agent after this season.