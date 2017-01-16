Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played with significant MCL injury

The Seahawks' season is over after falling Saturday to the Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs, a game that saw the Falcons hang 36 points on what has for years been one of the best defenses in football. Some of the Seahawks' recent defensive struggles have been tied to being without Earl Thomas, who broke his leg back in Week 13, but some of them have also apparently been related to injuries.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed on Monday that star corner Richard Sherman has been dealing with a significant MCL injury for weeks.

Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played with an MCL injury for much of season. "He has some regrets about this season." — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) January 16, 2017

Sherman's play did not noticeably drop off at any point this season, despite the apparent injury, though he did surrender five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against Atlanta. That could really have happened to any corner, though, as Sherman spent Saturday covering Julio Jones, one of the best receivers in the NFL.

What's maybe more notable about the injury is that Sherman was not listed on Seattle's injury report as having a knee injury at any point this season.

Sherman was on the practice report for 11 weeks during the season. 10 were "non-injury related," one was for an ankle. Knee never mentioned. — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) January 16, 2017

As Stephen Cohen of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer noted, that may be a violation of the NFL's injury reporting policy.

OK, RE: Richard Sherman.



First, this is the NFL's practice report policy, for those interested. pic.twitter.com/nQNBuZ30Id — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) January 16, 2017 So per NFL policy, seems like Sherman's knee should have been mentioned. We might have covered that extensively. — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) January 16, 2017

We'll just have to see if anything further comes of this situation, but the injury does not necessarily sound like the type that will still be impacting Sherman by the time next season rolls around.