Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'definitely will' run the football more after pass-heavy 2016

In the Seahawks' first year without Marshawn Lynch, they struggled to run the ball, ranking 25th in rushing yards and 24th in yards per carry. It wasn't just the yardage; it was also the number of times they tried to run the ball, as they finished 20th in rushing attempts.

This week, in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle, Pete Carroll addressed that issue, saying the Seahawks "definitely will" run the football more in 2017.

"We definitely will," Carroll said about running the ball more, according to ESPN.com. "We lost 100-something runs last year. And that was basically the story. That was basically the tale of why everything came about as it did. The defense had to do some more stuff. We had to throw the ball more. We had to pass protect more and all of that because the running game got knocked up.

"With the quarterback being a mess and the running-back situation, everybody being banged up, we were just unable to find it. So I think we'll come roaring right back at it."

It's true, the Seahawks really did get away from the running game last year.

Compare the numbers above to 2015, when the Seahawks ranked third in rushing yards, seventh in yards per attempt, and third in attempts, and to 2014, when the Seahawks ranked first in rushing yards, first in yards per attempt, and second in attempts. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson set career highs in 2015 and 2016 in passes attempted. Though there are a number of factors that can contribute to the decline of the Seahawks' rushing game -- Wilson's injury issues, the lack of a dominant ball-carrier, holding fewer leads, etc. -- it's clear that the Seahawks have gotten away from something that made them so great during their peak.

The Seahawks' moves this offseason back up Carroll's comments, namely their decision to sign ex-Packers running back Eddie Lacy. With Lacy now aboard -- and at the weight they want him at -- the Seahawks have quite the trio to run behind their shaky offensive line. It's a group that also includes Thomas Rawls, who shined in 2015 but stumbled last year, and C.J. Prosise, who looked like an up and coming star last year until he suffered a shoulder injury.

If that group can stay healthy -- admittedly a big if -- they should form a formidable ground assault, though it's worth noting that they might not be the best group to lean on in Fantasy given their status as a committee.